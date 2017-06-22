Tractor destroyed railway level crossing, causing chaos for Kildare commuters

A tractor destroyed the Barberstown Level Crossing, on the approach to Leixlip train station, earlier this evening, causing major delays to Maynooth line commuters.

The incident occurred around 5pm.

The 5.05pm Connolly/Sligo train was forced to return to Dublin, and Dublin Bus honoured rail tickets so that commuters could get home.

The incident caused knock-on delays of over an hour.

In a photograph tweeted out to worried commuters by Irish Rail, the green tractor and a trailer can be seen in the middle of the train tracks.

It is believed the damage to the level crossing will cost thousands of euros to rectify, according to reports.