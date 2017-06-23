Councillor calls to prioritise upgrading of riverside walkway in Newbridge

A local councillor has asked Kildare County Council for a time frame on walkway works in Newbridge.

It is proposed to develop the section from the Liffey Linear Park under St. Conleths Bridge to the pedestrian steps which link back to the roadside path at Canning Place.

At the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting on June 21 last, Cllr Sean Power asked the County Council for a report on when works would take place this year.

“This facility is used by young and old on a daily basis. There is a hive of activity with the weather and Junefest.

“It is vital we explore this amenity to its full potential”, said Cllr Power.

Cllr Power asked the Council when the design would be available, in which the response was that they didn’t know but would find out.

A report furnished at the meeting said:

“The approximate cost will be indicated once the detail design for the scheme has been prepared and costed before any works commence. The members will be kept updated”.