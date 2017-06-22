Kildare restaurant renames wrap in honour of three Justin Bieber visits

A Co. Kildare restaurant is making headlines over the last few days after pop mega star Justin Bieber was spotted dining out.

Picaderos of Maynooth have renamed Bieber’s favourite wrap, the ‘Chicken Despacito Wrap’, after he visited the restaurant ahead of his RDS gig.

Picaderos say it will be their “Bieber Lunch Special”!

He made three trips to the Spanish restaurant during his stay in Ireland, and called in for a takeaway today (June 22).

Picaderos took to their Facebook page today (June 22) to say:

“Bieber times x3....cant believe it!

Just called in for a take away!!! X3 crispy chicken wraps and nachos!

Amazing! Said he loves the food here and will definitely be back next time he visits Ireland!!!”

No expense was spared on Bieber’s trip to Ireland as the Irish Mirror are reporting that Bieber spent €20,000 in Kildare’s luxury K Club in Straffan.