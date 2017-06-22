Patients being told to stay away from Naas Hospital for third day

Patients are being asked to stay away from Naas Hospital for the third day in a row.

That is because of the large number of attendances and admissions at the hospital.

An Escalation Policy was put in place on Tuesday, with prospective patients being asked to attend their GPs or KDoc in the first instance, rather than going to A&E.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 22 people waiting on beds at the hospital today, 18 of those on trolleys.