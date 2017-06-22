GRAPHIC CONTENT: Further sexual assault charges against Blessington man

The Blessington man who is charged with sexual assault on a girl he met via Snapchat faces a further charge of allegedly penetrating the victim's mouth with his penis.

The accused 19 year old man has in the past been refused bail after Gardai found him packing up all his belongings in apparent preparation for a one way flight to Berlin which had been booked in his name.

The man is alleged, on a date unknown between February 13 and 14 last at his address to have allegedly committed sexual assault on a girl he befriended on Snapchat, a social media platform.

The latest charge against him is alleged to have occurred on a date unknown between April 10 and April 14, 2017.

He appeared before Judge Desmond Zaidan on Wednesday, May 24 and yesterday, Wednesday, June 21.

The matter has been adjourned. Representing the accused, Stephen Walsh said that his client was eager to have the matter dealt with. The case will proceed in due course to the Circuit Court.

Read more: Blessington man accused of sexual assault of girl he met on Snapchat