Kildare man questioned over motorway checkpoint drugs find

A Kildare man is being questioned over a motorway drugs find.

Cannabis herb and plant, valued at €5,000, was seized by Gardaí at a checkpoint on the N7 near Borris-in-Ossory in Laois on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle, which was travelling south bound, was stopped on the road at 1.15pm. The driver, a man from Kildare in his mid-30s, is currently being questioned at Portlaoise Garda Station.