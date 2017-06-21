Jocky Johnny Murtagh announces Curragh Racecourse partnership with Qatar Airways

Jockey Johnny Murtagh was on hand today to announce the Curragh Racecourse’s latest commercial partnership, with Qatar Airways.

The airline’s first Dublin-Doha flight took place on June 12.

The formation of the partnership was enabled by Qatarai businessman Mubarak Al Naemi, owner of Kilfrush Stud in County Limerick

The sponsorship includes the Group 2 Qatar Airways Sapphire Stakes on Saturday, July 15, and the historic Qatar Airways Royal Whip Stakes (Group 3) taking place on Sunday, August 20, as part of a Qatar themed race day which also features the inaugural running of the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club Curragh Stakes.

PHOTO GALLERY: The launch of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh Racecourse

Commenting on the announcement, Senior Vice President of Qatar Airways Europe, Jonathan Harding said: “As such an established and world renowned horse racing venue, there is great opportunity to connect the Irish and Qatari communities.

Evan Arkwright, Commercial Manager of The Curragh said the Curragh was delighted with the partnership.

“I would like to thank Mr Al Naemi for helping to facilitate this initiative which will further strengthen and enhance the important links we have with the Gulf region.”

Qatar Airways was also recently announced official airline partner of the 2017 Dublin Horse Show, further establishing strong relations with the Irish equestrian industry and business networks.