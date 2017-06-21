Patients still being asked to stay away from Naas hospital today

Patients are still being asked to stay away from Naas Hospital today.

An Escalation Policy was put in place yesterday due to the increasing level of admissions to the hospital, and a spokesperson has confirmed that it is still in place today.

Patients are being asked to first attend their GPs or KDoc, rather than going to the Accident and Emergency Department in Naas.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 21 people waiting on beds at Naas Hospital today, 17 of those on trolleys.

There are 20 people waiting in Tallaght, but none in Portlaoise.