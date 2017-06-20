Good news for Sallins train commuters as more parking spaces provided

There is good news for Sallins train commuters today as funding has been made available to create an extra 40 car-parking spaces at its train station.

It is expected that works will be finished by December and the extra spaces will be available from next year.

TD Catherine Murphy welcomed the news which she said was much needed for the busy train station.

“I am delighted to see the pro-active approach by Irish Rail in relation to parking facilities for commuters in Sallins and the greater surrounding areas. There is already a high demand for park and ride services in North Kildare, and in view of Sallins’ inclusion in the Dublin Short Hop Zone, this is a very positive move by Irish Rail.”

It is also expected that additional trains will serve Dublin from the station from the end of the summer, as the timetable serving Pearse/Connolly/Grand Canal Dock through the Phoenix Park tunnel is expanded.