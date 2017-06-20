Significant investment in Athy Train Station faciliites

Works proposed include a facelift of the station,removing the emergency exit at the front of the station, removing and updating the flooring in the waiting room and the ticket office window, removing the Gate and making the station automated, a new pedestrian entrance across from the people's park, installing bike lockers, CCTV and greater facilities for people with disabilities.

According to local Sinn Fein county councillor Thomas Redmond the investment follows ongoing representations from the local Train Users Action Committee and a motion to the council from him.

“The main issue was the safety and accessibility of travelers and the ongoing facilities.

“A six figure sum is to be spent on the station with close cooperation of the Local Council engineer.”

Cllr Redmond also outined how with 80% of sales now moving to online Irish Rail will be removing staff eventually from the stations to a front of house and onboard train role.

He told the Leinster Leader that this is a “contentious issue and something I challenged the managers about as was their decision to continue to close the toilets due to very serious antisocial behaviour”.

