Death of former Naas UDC member Mick Lawlor

The death has occured of a former member of Naas Urban District Councillor.

Michael (Mick) Lawlor of Kingsfurze Avenue, Naas, died last Thursday, June 15.

He was an independent member of Council, serving two terms from 1974 to 1984.

He was chairman of the Council in that time and was, according to his friend and fellow councillor, Timmy Conway, “a brilliant chairman. He was a lovely man and great friend of mine and a great friend to Naas,” the former councillor told the Leinster Leader.

Mr Lawlor is survived by his wife Margaret and children Michele, Martin, Veronica and Patrick, his sister Rose, brother Eddie, daughter-in-law Grainne, sons-in-law Aled, Fergal and Vladimir, grandchildren Sian, Megan, Anna, Emma, Holly, Erica, Adam, Molly, Dylan and Robyn.

He was buried yesterday, Monday in St. Corban’s Cemetery after funeral mass.