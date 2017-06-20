Warning to patients - stay away from Naas Hospital today

Naas General Hospital is asking patients to stay away today, and instead seek treatment from their GPs or KDoc.

Thsi is due to the high level of attendances and admissions at the Kildare hospital today.

A spokesperson for Naas General Hospital said; “As a result, the HSE’s Escalation Policy has now been activated at the hospital.

“In order to assist us we are requesting that patients in the first instance, consider using their GP or K-Doc services for medical assessment, where possible.”

The spokesperson said that the situation would be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

The Escalation Policy has been put into action at Naas Hospital several times already this year.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 18 people waiting on beds at Naas Hospital today – 15 of those on trolleys.