Kildare's Junction 14 raise over €34,000 for Crumlin Hospital

Kildare Motorway Service Station, Junction 14 recently presented CMRF Crumlin with a cheque for €34,463.

This money is vital to help CMRF Crumlin and The National Children’s Research Centre.

The National Children’s Research Centre (NCRC) is the largest children’s research centre in Ireland and it is supported entirely by donations to CMRF Crumlin. The NCRC supports the best and most promising paediatric research, and their goal is to find new ways of diagnosing and treating sick children.

Junction 14 Mayfield have been working with CMRF Crumlin for 3 years and have run many events along with instore collections to raise money for the vital work the charity carries out.

Gavin Moran, the General Manager commented “We have been working with CMRF for the past 3 years and we feel this charity is providing an essential service to the children of Ireland. Every month we have many customers who are commuting to Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin. When we talk to these customers it really drives home the amazing work the charity does and how vital the service they provide is.”

“We would like to thank all of our customers for their support and the generosity of our customers has really overwhelmed us. I feel this is a fantastic reflection on the amazing work CMRF Crumlin do. We hope that this funding will in some way help the lives of those who are most precious to us.”

Located on the outskirts of Monasterevin, Junction 14 recently celebrated six years in business on June 16 and has just announced its new charity partner is Pieta House.