Newly ordained Newbridge priest to serve in Portlaoise - latest Kildare and Leighlin diocesan appointments announced

Newbridge man David Vard will be appointed as a curate in Portlaoise after his ordination to the priesthood next week.

The announcement was one of a raft of diocesan appointments made by Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty recently.

“David will not only be the youngest priest in the Diocese, but the youngest in the country and possibly the youngest on these islands. He knows he is welcomed warmly into the priesthood by his priest colleagues, religious and lay faithful,” said the bishop in a statement.

“We continue to pray for vocations and as promised last year over the coming months I look forward to travelling to the Diocese of Iasi in Romania to firm up a diocesan twinning that allows us to support projects in Romania in exchange for a couple of priests to work in our parishes for a number of years.”

Two priests in the diocese are set to retire. Fr Jim Gahan, CC Clonmore/Hacketstown, and Fr Brendan Howard, PP Ballon.

Fr Tommy Dillon, PP Baltinglass, is to retire as Parish Priest and become CC in Askea/Bennekerry/Tinryland. He will be replaced in Baltinglass by Fr Ger Ahern, currently in Abbeyleix.

Fr Brian Maguire, SPS CC, Newbridge is to become CC Cathedral in Carlow.

The new appointments will become effective on August 1.

The full list of appointments is as follows:

Fr Jim Gahan CC Clonmore / Hacketstown to retire and reside in Clonmore.

Fr Brendan Howard PP Ballon to retire and continue to reside in Clonegal.

Fr Jim O’Connell to become Adm in Ballon.

Fr Tommy Dillon PP Baltinglass to retire as Parish Priest and become CC in Askea / Bennekerry / Tinryland living in Askea.

Fr Ger Ahern PP Abbeyleix to become PP Baltinglass.

Fr John Cummins Adm Cathedral to become PP Abbeyleix.

Fr Ruairi O’Domhnaill CC Cathedral to become Adm Cathedral.

Fr Terence McGovern CC Portlaoise to become CC Hacketstown.

Fr Sean Hyland CC Askea / Bennekerry / Tinryland to become CC Clonbullogue & Rhode, residing in Portarlington.

Fr Liam Lawton will move to Tinryland continuing his role as Diocesan Musical Director.

Fr Brian Maguire SPS CC Newbridge to become CC Cathedral.

Rev. David Vard when ordained will become CC Portlaoise.

