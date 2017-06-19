Scorchio! Good news as fine weather set to continue across Kildare this week

Great news for sun-lovers, as Kildare’s spell of fine weather looks set to continue this week.

After a weekend of barbecues and sunbathing, Kildare folk can look forward to another few days, at least of fine weather.

Some clouds today will clear, with temperatures predicted to reach 21 degrees.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler, at 17 degrees, but sunny, and the mercury will skyrocket again on Wednesday with highs of 26 degrees expected.

