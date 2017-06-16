Kildare resident Dick Warner, environmentalist and broadcaster, passes away

Mr Warner, 70, passes away on boat trip

Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare resident Dick Warner, environmentalist and broadcaster, passes away

Dick Warner

The death has occurred of well-known writer and broadcaster Dick Warner, who was a resident of Donadea in Kildare.

Mr Warner, 70, passed away after falling ill on a boat trip on the Shannon.

He is perhaps best known for his series of Waterways documentary programmes, which explored Ireland's canals by barge.

He was also a regular columnist with the Irish Examiner and environmentalist.