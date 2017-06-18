Traffic disruptions in Newbridge today for Corpus Christi procession

The annual Corpus Christi procession takes place in Newbridge today, Sunday, June 18.

The procession takes place to mark the Feast of Corpus Christi. The Annual procession will take place from St. Conleth's Parish Church at 2.45 pm, after the Polish Mass, down the riverside and concluding with Solemn Benediction in the Dominican College Grounds.

A large crowd is expected to participate from Newbridge parish and satellite parishes. There will be traffic restrictions in place and disruptions will occur for motorists, so those attending are advised to arrive early.