Kildare town man faces child porn charges

A Kildare town man who faces charges relating to alleged child pornography appeared at Naas District Court yesterday, Thursday, June 15.

Patrick Holt, 38, with an address listed as 8 Meadow Court, Kildare Town, is charged with alleged possession, at his address, on October 9, 2014 of a hard drive containing images of a child pornographic nature contrary to Section 6 of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

He also is charged with allegedly producing child pornography on September 22, 2014, for distribution, publication, export, sale or show.

The court heard that it would be alleged that he took part in a Skype call with other people and which involved, it will be alleged, children under the age of 12.

The matter was adjourned to October 26, 2017 to allow time for the State to prepare the prosecution.

Mr Holt is represented by solicitor David Powderly.

He was granted bail by Judge Desmond Zaidan on his own bond of €4,000 and a number of conditions.