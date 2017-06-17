Decision due from Kildare County Council on 24 Newbridge apartments

A decision is due this weekend on proposals to complete a 24 apartment development in Newbridge.

READ MORE: Details sought on proposed new developments at Piercetown and Station Road in Newbridge

Kildare County Council had asked the developers of a proposed four storey apartment block at Piercetown in Newbridge to submit details of a link street from Station Road to Morristown Biller road.

The local authority wanted Thomas and Patrick Leeson to liaise with the developer of the adjacent site to come up with an agreement for the street.

The men want to complete a previously commenced residential development of 24 one and two-bed apartments.

In the further information submitted on May 22, the applicants said they were fully committed to delivering the new street. A decision is due on June 18.