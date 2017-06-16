Kildare architect up for national award

Architect Neil Kane from Castledermot has been nominated for a top national award for his design of a child’s play tower for his daughter.

Neil went to school in Colaiste Lorcáin, but is now living and working in Cork.

The tower has been nominated for the National Professional Body of Architects, The RIAI, 2017 Architectural Awards in the Public Choice Award Category.

The RIAI Irish Architecture Awards are the premier architectural awards in Ireland. The Awards recognise excellence in design.

Click here and scroll down to Kane Architects to see the tower.

The vote deadline is midnight tonight, Friday June 16.

Voting is before mid night tomorrow,Friday 16th June. I'd appreciate if you could forward this onto others who might be interested.