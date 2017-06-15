Kildare's T.P. Waters supports epic charity challenge 

Kildare motor dealer, T.P. Waters is now a driving force behind the 24 Marathons, 24 Days charity challenge.

The company has signed up to become the support vehicle sponsor for an epic charity challenge commencing next Thursday, June 22.

Kerry man Shane Finn intends to run 24 marathons in 24 days to raise €100,000 for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI).

T.P. Waters recently confirmed it will be the main support vehicle sponsor and last Wednesday, presented Shane and SBHI CEO Tom Scott with a brand-new Mazda CX3 car for use on the 1,008 km marathon route from Donegal Town to Dingle, Co. Kerry

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI) is the national organisation which provides life-enhancing services and supports for people with the conditions, and their families.

Around 40 babies are born with Spina Bifida each year in Ireland - which is one of the highest incidence rates in the world – and 1 in 1,000 live births are affected by Hydrocephalus.

SBHI supports more than 2,000 people who know Spina Bifida and/or Hydrocephalus to be a reality in their lives. It also works to increase awareness.

“We are fortunate to have some incredible people who are willing to get involved in fundraising on our behalf. Shane Finn, who owns West Kerry Fitness in Dingle, raised €36,000 for SBHI in 2014 by completing 12 marathons in 12 days,” it said.

In June and July, he intends to complete 24 marathons in 24 days and he has set a fundraising target of €100,000.

Shane’s 35-year-old cousin, Mary Evans, lives in Celbridge, and like thousands of other people in Ireland, has Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus.

Shane believes he can complete the 24 marathons in 24 consecutive days, starting in Donegal on June 22 and finishing in his native Dingle on July 15. .

On day 13 of the 24 marathons, Tuesday, July 4, Shane will be running from outside Portlaoise College, Mountrath Road, Portlaoise through Ballybrittas, Monastervin, Kildare Town to the finish point outside McDonald’s in Newbridge.

As Shane will be running right past T.P Waters, TJ Waters is planning a ‘Cheer Shane On’ event in his car showrooms on the morning of July 4.

And the members of the SBHI Kildare Branch are also fully behind Shane and are planning a red carpet welcome for him when he runs into Newbridge and volunteers will be out on the streets with collection buckets to allow members donate in support of Shane’s incredible feat.

On the evening of July 4, Shane and his support team members will be feted by the SBHI Kildare Branch at their premises at Piper’s Hill in Naas when members and their families host a party in his honour.

While Shane is the ‘main man’ in 24 Marathons, 24 Days, getting involved in this epic challenge is open to everyone through the ‘What’sYour24?’ initiative.

To date, SBHI members, volunteers and members of the public from all over the country have been coming up with great ideas to raise sponsorship from 24 hour sponsored silences and giving up coffee for 24 days to 24 book readathons and eating 24 donuts in 2.4 minutes.

One member Julieanne Bell from Ballymore Eustace has single-handedly raised more than €2000 by hosting a 24 cupcake tea party.

You can find out more information about Shane’s incredible undertaking and track his progress each day in real time on: www.24marathons24days.ie

Members of the public can also donate by texting GIVE to 50300.

Texts cost €4. SBHI receive a minimum of €3.25 of €4. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 0766805278