Home and Away's 'Heath' struggles to pronounce Naas ahead of visit to the Kildare town
Popular actor to meet Kildare fans
Dan Ewing as Heath
Home and Away hunk Heath Braxton is no stranger to visiting Kildare.
Dan Ewing, popular Australian actor visited Ireland as recently as March, making a trip to Apollo nightclub in Newbridge.
Back in 2013, queues lined up outisde Naas’ Time Bar and Venue for a meet and greet with Mr. Ewing for his first trip to Ireland.
His fictional brother Kyle Braxton, or Nic Westaway visited the Millton Inn in 2016 and got involved in a pub trad session. The main man, Brax, also made a trip to town in 2012.
Summer Bay star Dan is back again and is this time coming to the Court Hotel Naas tomorrow night, Friday June 16.
We’re sure a lot of Kildare ladies will want to wish Mr. Braxton a ‘g’day mate’..
Listen to the funny way he pronounces Naas here:
Friday 16th June ..#HomeandAway https://t.co/Gd5sn3dqyp pic.twitter.com/Dze0fGpLr6— Naas Court Hotel (@NaasCourtHotel) June 5, 2017
