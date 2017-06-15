Kildare men conquer shark-infested waters for successful Alcatraz swim

Two Naas men have conquered the shark-infested waters around the infamous Alcatraz prison in California to raise cash for charities.

Stephen Tighe and Paul Quigley took part in the ‘Sharkfest Swim 2017’ in San Francisco Bay on June 4.

They both completed the race in under 45 minutes and managed to raise over €7,000 for their designated charities – Gorta Self Help Africa and a children’s education programme in Cambodia.

Stephen finished 27th and Paul 29th in their race category (male 35-39).

The pair trained in Dublin Bay for the event.

They are still accepting sponsorship, and you can donate by clicking here.