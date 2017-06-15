Kildare's Moat Theatre to get €126,000 government grant

The Moat Theatre is to get a much needed €126,000 grant from the government.

The announcement is due to be made later this morning. Dep Bernard Durkan has welcomed the news.

"This morning's announcement by the Minister for Arts and Culture, Heather Humphreys of grant aid to The Moat Theatre, Naas is a recognition of the major contribution the club has made to the arts over the years and hopefully is the first of more" stated Dep. Durkan following his meeting with Minister Humphreys yesterday.

"The money will go some way towards meeting the costs of the many productions The Moat Theatre has put on and the grant is well deserved."

