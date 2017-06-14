Monasterevin to Nurney road closed following collision
Reports suggest one person injured
A section of the Monasterevin to Nurney road, the L7055, at Oghill has been closed following a collision.
It is understood that an incident involving a vehicle and a young cyclist has occurred, and a person has been brought to hospital.
The AA is reporting that local access will be maintained.
Meanwhile, at the time of writing, the road is closed for Garda Technical Examination.
KILDARE: The local Oghill/Monasterevin Rd is closed following a collision. Use alternative routes. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 14, 2017
