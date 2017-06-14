Monasterevin to Nurney road closed following collision

Reports suggest one person injured

Conor McHugh

Reporter:

Conor McHugh

Email:

conor@leinsterleader.ie

A section of the Monasterevin to Nurney road, the L7055, at Oghill has been closed following a collision.

It is understood that an incident involving a vehicle and a young cyclist has occurred, and a person has been brought to hospital.

The AA is reporting that local access will be maintained.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, the road is closed for Garda Technical Examination.