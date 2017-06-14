Funding for Monasterevin Youth Action Group

Funding has been made available to Monasterevin Youth Action Group for their new youth cafe and to finish a substantial renovation of a building in the town.

The grant is one of over 120 from the Communities Integration Fund, a €500,000 national fund to promote the integration of migrants into local communities.

According to the Census 2016, Monasterevin has seen the fourth largest population expansion in the County of Kildare with a 12.6% rise to 4,896 but services and facilities for young people are almost non-existent in the town.

When complete, this Youth Café is expected to provide a very necessary place for local young people to go.

The move was welcomed by Deputy Fiona O’Loughlin: “I’d like to congratulate Monasterevin Youth Action on their successful application for funding.

“Local community action is the key to integration. We need to support communities to help foster a sense of belonging among its new migrant members.

“When this happens, we can all benefit from diversity.”

