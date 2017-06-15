Kildare reps attend Down Syndrome Ireland’s Annual Conference and AGM

Representatives from Down Syndrome Ireland’s Kildare branch recently attended the charity’s AGM and Conference in Galway.

Down Syndrome Ireland’s Annual Conference and AGM was held in the Connacht Hotel last weekend.

Pictured are (L-R) Down Syndrome Ireland Kildare branch members Michael and Grainne Gorey from Lullymore; Cora Purcell from Naas, Josie Purcell from Newbridge and Rita Walsh from Kilcock.

Established in 1971, Down Syndrome Ireland is an organisation of people with Down syndrome and their parents and guardians.

The charity has over 3,500 member families with 26 branches nationwide.

It is the biggest single group concerned with the welfare of people with a learning disability in Ireland.