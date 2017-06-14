Another solar farm application lodged for Kildare

Yet another solar farm could be in the pipeline for County Kildare.

The latest application is from Harmony Solar Kildare Ltd, which wants to errect solar panels on ground mounted steel frames within a site area of 31.24 hectares near Kilteel.

The company also wants the go ahead for a fenced electricity substation compound. Planning permission is sought for a period of 10 years. The site is located within the townlands of Furryhill and Kilteel Lower.

The application was lodged on June 12 and submissions can be made by July 16. A decision is due on August 6.

The application has yet to be validated by Kildare County Council to ensure all the documents are in order. This process happens with every planning application.