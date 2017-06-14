Trial of Athy fatal crash driver adjourned to November

The trial of the young woman whose four friends were killed in an accident in Athy has been adjourned once again at Naas Circuit Criminal Court.

Dayna Kearney (22), with an address listed at Crossneen in Carlow faces allegations of dangerous driving causing death.

At a call over of cases before Naas Circuit Court earlier today, Judge Michael O’Shea was told that the matter would require a jury.

The judge adjourned the case to November 14 next, the start of the next session of Naas Circuit Court.

A Volkswagen Polo, driven by Ms Kearney, collided with a van on the N78 Athy Link Road at Burtown on January 6, 2015.

The accident also left Ms Kearney with very serious injuries following the head-on collision.

Athy resident Aisling Middleton (19) and Carlow natives Niamh Doyle (19), Chermaine Carroll (20) and Gemma Nolan (19) all died as a result of the accident.

Ms Kearney is also charged with driving a defective vehicle at the time of the accident.

She is represented by solicitor Frank Taaffe.