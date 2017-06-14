Fire at Rathangan home

A house was damaged by fire in Rathangan last weekend.

Kildare Fire Service received a call at 4am on Saturday June 10 alerting it that a fire had broken out at a home at Millbrook out the outskirts of the town.

The scene was attended by fire appliances from Monasterevin and Edenderry.

They got the blaze under control, and departed the home four hours after the call came in.

The house was damaged, but not extensively. No one was injured in the fire.