BREAKING: €500k worth of cannabis and cocaine found at Kildare grow house

Naas gardaí have seized an estimated €500,000 worth of cannabis plants and €20,000 of cocaine from a house in Kilcullen.

Yesterday, Tuesday June 13 at approximately 9am, Gardaí from the Naas District were alerted to an ongoing fire at a residence in Old Kilcullen, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

After gaining entry to the residence, Gardaí discovered a sophisticated grow house in operation which contained approximately 826 cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

A scene from the growhouse at Old Kilcullen

In the past 48 hours Gardaí have seized an estimated €1.2 million of cannabis in 4 separate operations.

"Drug seizures play a critical role in targeting the livelihood of criminals and reducing their ability to carry out illegal activities. Drug seizures also help protect communities from the devastating impact of drugs and the associated criminality," said a garda spokesperson.

It’s understood a fire was tackled at the premises yesterday morning, but flared up again in the early hours of this morning. It's believed the original fire was at a garage adjoining the growhouse.

Kildare Fire Service confirmed it was called to the scene at 8.30am yesterday morning. It’s understood the garage is adjoined to a home.