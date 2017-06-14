Plans for Carbury waste recycling facility axed

Kildare County Council has refused permission for a Carbury recycling facility.

McKenna Haulage Limited wanted to run a construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling facility within an area of a sand and gravel pit previously granted permission for the manufacture of concrete products.

The application covered an area of approximately 2.3 hectares in the townlands of Kilglass and Balrinnet.

The applicant said the facility will recycle up to 50,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste a year.

READ MORE: Decision due on new Kildare construction waste recycling facility



