5k run around scenic Maynooth University campus

Ever fancied taking part in a 5km run around the historic and scenic ground of Maynooth University?

Well here’s your chance.

This coming Sunday, June 18 sees the PWS 5km taking place on the south or old campus of the college at 2pm.

PWS stands for Prader Willi Syndrome.

Prader Willi Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects just over 100 people in Ireland. It is diagnosed in infants and occurs at, or near the time of conception when a spontaneous genetic error occurs for unknown reasons.

It causes low muscle tone, cognitive disabilities, problem behaviors, a chronic feeling of hunger that can lead to excessive eating and life-threatening obesity amongst other features. In Ireland, PWS affects just over 100 individuals.

The event is a family and pet-friendly event.

People with PWS must be put on a strict calorie controlled diet and cannot be left unsupervised in areas where there is food available.

Living with PWS involves a lifetime of challenges, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, dietician and medical visits.

The event is run by the Prader Willi Syndrome Association of Ireland, which offers much needed support to families with children and adults with PWS as well as hosting annual PWS Family Weekends.

PWSAI is entirely voluntarily run and receives no government funding, which makes this fundraising event all the more important.

To register for the event, click here.