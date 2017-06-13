New Maynooth restaurant in pipeline

Plans have been lodged for a new restaurant and apartment near Bistro 53 in Maynooth.

Moldovan Estates want to demolish existing unused sheds at Pound Lane to make way for a new three storey building with a ground floor restaurant and new entrance onto Pound Lane.

The project also includes a three-bedroom apartment on the first and second floors with two balconies on the second floor, and an entrance off the lane to the apartment.

No work is proposed to the existing Bistro 53 restaurant, which faces onto Main Street.

The application was lodged on June 8 and submissions can be made by July 12. A decision is due on August 2.

The council is currently validating all the documents to make sure everything is in order. This process is carried out with every planning application.