Former Kildare town Lt Col, Jim Roche passes away

The death has taken place of well known Kildare town man, James (Jim) Roche.

Residing at Silliot Hill, Kildare town, the retired Lt. Col. passed away suddenly last Saturday, doing what he loved - gardening.

Father of the late John, he is survived by his loving wife Ita, sons Shane, Gavin and Niall, grandchildren Ben, Tara, Sophia and Clodagh, extended family and friends.

He will be reposing at his residence today, Wednesday June 14 from 4 o'clock until 8pm.

His funeral mass will take place at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town at 11am tomorrow followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Jim was well known in sporting circles including rugby and squash.