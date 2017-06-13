Kildare town Aldi workers took part in Cancer Colour Dash event

Staff at Kildare town’s Aldi injected a dash of colour in support of Ireland’s cancer patients at a special fundraiser last Sunday.

Lina Baronaite, Toma Titova and Cassandra Gallagher took part in the Irish Cancer Society’s Colour Dash sponsored by Aldi at the Phoenix Park on Sunday 11 June.

Colour Dash sponsored by Aldi is a 5km race where colourful paint representing different types of cancer and cancer survivorship are thrown at participants as they complete the course.

Money raised from Colour Dash will go towards the Irish Cancer Society’s work to help people reduce their risk of getting cancer, to support those living with cancer and to fund on-going cancer research.