Landmark Kildare pub to go under the hammer

One of Kildare’s landmark pubs is to go under the hammer on Wednesday July 5.

Celbridge’s Castletown Inn, Celbridge is being offered for sale along with the half an acre site due to the owner retiring.

The action will take place at Buswells Hotel, Dublin 2, unless previously sold.

REA Coonan Maynooth and Celbridge together with John P. Younge Auctioneers are delighted to bring this well-known land mark premises to the market.

The Castletown Inn is on the Main Street of the historic town of Celbridge.

“This long established premises has been trading successfully for decades and contains a traditional and spacious lounge and the private and cosy Speakers Bar,” said the auctioneers.

“It has an excellent passing trade for both alcohol and food sales which has been built up over the years by the present owner. Upstairs is the ever popular Green’s restaurant with a separate entrance and seating for approximately 65 people with a self-contained kitchen area. The property has the benefit of a rear carpark consisting of 43 car spaces.”

The entire site also comes with the benefit of an adjacent detached two storey house.

“This family run premises is in excellent condition and has been well run and maintained over the years. It has the benefit of a large site and has huge potential for future development as a licensed premises but has also potential for development due to its location and attractive site,” they added.

Viewing is strictly by appointment. For further information, contact Philip Byrne of REA oCoonan on 01 6286128.