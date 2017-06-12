Only 400 tickets left for Kildare's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby

There are just 400 tickets left for this year's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day.

This year’s festival takes place over three days from Friday June 30 to Sunday July 2 at the Curragh Racecourse.

SEE ALSO: €3,000 up for grabs in Dubai Duty Free best dressed window competition

"With reduced capacity this year due to the ongoing redevelopment project, Saturday July 1, Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day will be a ticket only event," said the organisers.

"There are 400 tickets remaining for purchase, so booking in advance is essential to avoid disappointment. Tickets for Under 16’s also need to be pre-purchased. There are currently plenty of admission tickets available for Friday 30 June and Sunday 2n July of the three-day event and all tickets and hospitality can be booked online at www.curragh.ie or by calling 045-441205."

Curragh Season Ticket holders, Curragh Premier Members, Go Racing in Kildare Members and AIR cardholders will gain access as normal.

READ MORE: Chanelle McCoy named as style ambassador for Irish Derby at the Curragh

For more information, call 045-441205.