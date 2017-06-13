New Social Democrat representative

Kildare resident Richard Kelly has been appointed as the Social Democrats Local Area Representative for Newbridge. Mr Kelly said he will be canvassing over the summer.

“My initial focus is to raise awareness of the Social Democrats’ National Policies but more importantly to engage with the local electorate and understand what their issues are, to promote participation in the local democratic process and to challenge Kildare County Council on their implementation of objectives (or lack of implementation) of the Newbridge Local Area Plan 2013-2019,” he said.