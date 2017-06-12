Milano plan to open restaurant in Kildare

Well known restaurant chain, Milano has applied for permission to alter a restaurant unit in the Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge.

Agenbite Limited (t/a Milano) want to make alterations to unit 37 to facilitate a licensed restaurant fit-out consisting of waiting area, kitchen, serving area, dining areas, freezer, cold and dry stores and disabled toilet, as well as the constuction of a mezzanine level for customer toilets, store and plant room.

The company also wants to put in a new shop front.

The application was lodged on May 31. Submissions can be made by July 4 and a decision is due by July 25.

The council is currently validating the application to ensure the documentation is in order. This happens with every planning application.

READ MORE: Nando's set to open in Newbridge next week

Milano is a well known brand and already has restaurants in Cork, Limerick and Dublin. New Milano restaurants have been springing up in Ireland for the last few years including Ennis and Killarney and are famous for their pizzas.

This is one of a number of well known restaurant franchises to set its sights on the Whitewater Shopping Centre including Chopped and Nandos.

SEE ALSO: Chopped to bring 15 jobs to Newbridge