Athy site with permission for 71 houses, two apartment and creche comes on market

A prime residential 13.7 acre site has come on the market for €300,000 near Athy with planning permission for 71 houses, creche and two apartments.

The undeveloped lands which are generally level topographically are accessed though an existing estate road.The development currently has 13 completed and sold houses on the site.Situated in an excellent sought after location, the Prusselstown site is on the north eastern edge of Athy town approximately 2km from the town centre and opposite Athy golf club.The development has planning permission for a mixture of three, four and five bedroom detached homes ranging in size with the option of an additional sunroom to all houses.There is also plans for a creche with two two-bedroom apartments over it.The site is easily accessible to the town and services with a good road and rail infrastructure available closeby.Jordan Auctioneers understand that main services are available to the site and the lands are zoned Objective B Existing Residential and Infill under the Athy Town Development Plan 2012-2018.The property is for sale by tender and all tenders are to be submitted to Reidy Stafford Solicitors offices, Moorefield Terrace, Newbridge before 3pm on Thursday July 13 and the sale is being handled by Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers – 045/433550 who is guiding €300,000 on the lands.