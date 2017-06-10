Ballymore Eustace gets its first Bug Hotel

A new addition to the River Walk in Ballymore Eustace is the super-duper, Five Star Bug Hotel!

This insect hotel was designed, constructed and erected by Dave Butler, aided by John Joe Cassidy.

“A big thank you Dave from Ballymore Eustace Tidy Towns,” said Tommy Deegan of BME Tidy Towns. “We hope the adjudicator appreciates all the time and effort that went into this magnificent work of art. I'm sure the insects will enjoy many happy days in the hotel, built in an excellent, much sought after location on the banks of the Liffey in Ballymore Eustace!”

Bug Hotels are built from materials that are appealing to pollinators, insects who’ve come under attack from the increased spread of residential housing and changing weather conditions, all of which affect the balance of nature and decrease the natural habitat of pollinators and insects.