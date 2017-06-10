Kildare Turf Footing Championship and Country Fair on tomorrow

In it’s fourth year, the All-Ireland Turf Footing Championships and Country Fair returns to the Lilywhite county.

The bogs of Ballyteague (Ballyteague GFC grounds) will be ready for Sunday June 11 from 1pm to host the event.

There will be a demonstration of breast sleán turf cutting on a large piece of bog specially imported for the day, as well as a bog churn competition.

Demonstrations on the day of open fire breadmaking, butter churning, a 19th century working kitchen and a vintage display which includes the most iconic car in Irish history, Michael Collins “Sliabh na mBan”.

The event is open to men, women, seniors and young turf footers, both experienced and inexperienced.

Big family fun day with a BBQ, pony rides, cake stall, face painting, kids racing and muh more.