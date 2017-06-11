St. Raphael's Celbridge looking for donations for Garden Fete

St. Raphael’s of Celbridge annual fun day Fete will take place on Sunday 2nd July.

They are appealing for donations of clothing, bric a brac, toys, cd’s, dvd’s , books and small items of furniture.

Donations can be dropped to St. Raphael’s from Thursday 15th June 7 to 9pm. Please note that beds and suites cannot be accepted.

The fete is a family fun day out and has been running for 53 years.

Lots to do for all the family including train rides, bouncing castles, go-karts and face painting for children.

Golf and penalty shoot-out for the older kids. Stalls include bric a brac, books, toys, fashions, cd’s, dvd’s, fruit and veg, cake stall and furniture stall with small pieces of furniture.

Fun and games with Goldi, duck derby, lob a ball, darts etc. Food court area with burger, chips, pizza and tea stall selling freshly made apple tart and scones.

The big attraction on the day is the big wheel where we have lots of great prizes including BBQ’s, garden furniture, tv’s and much more.

Family entrance with car €5. Parking available. KFM outside broadcast on the day.

If you would like to volunteer please contact 089 2212570.