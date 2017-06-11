Dog park proposed for Monread Park in Naas

Proposals have been put forward to develop a dog park in Monread Park in Naas.

The idea of developing a dedicated dog park first surfaced more than three years ago and local councillors felt that the ideal location would be Monread Park.

The area is already used by many people for dog walking purposes. However, walking with dogs in a dedicated dog park environment would mean that pedestrians, cyclists and runners would not be bothered by the animals.

The idea of a dog park was first mooted by former councillor Emer McDaid, who said it would create a more controlled environment for the dog owners.

However, despite the support and pressure in the form of a social media campaign, Kildare County Council indicated that no money would be available at that time and would have to be allocated for the purpose. It’s not known how much this park will now cost, but according to Cllr Sorcha O’Neill, dog parks have been opened in Lucan and Clondalkin for €5,000.

Dog parks — essentially off the leash areas — exist in many parts around the world. There are at least four in the Dublin area.

Now KCC is proposing to close an area of the Monread Park, near where the park borders a section of Kerdiff Close and Kerdiff Avenue and where a section of hedgerow already exists.

It will be bordered on the other side by a row of lime trees.

There will self closing gates at either end of the park in addition to two unleashing areas at both entrances.

Two small paths will be created at both entrances and a 1.2m high post and rail fence with mesh will surround it.