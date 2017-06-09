Has your town or village signed up yet for Kildare Relay for Life 2017

Team recruitment is continuing for Kildare Relay for Life 2017, but the organisers are concerned there are still serious omissions from some areas in the County.

At present, 27 teams are confirmed to take part with another 10 waiting in the wings.

“We are encouraging groups, clubs, and families especially from the north and south of County Kildare to consider supporting this Irish Cancer Society Fundraiser,” said one of the organisers, Peter O’Neill.

The Relay takes place at Punchestown Racecourse on August 19 and 20.

“At the Relay we celebrate those who have survived cancer, we remember those have died and we are continuing the fight back and indeed there is hardly a family anywhere who has not been touched by this disease,” added Mr O’Neill.

This year, the National Screening Service will be available at the Relay to arrange appointments for that service, which is a bonus for those attending.

There will also be a special Survivor Coffee/Tea afternoon in Newbridge Silverware with Relay Ambassador, Keith Walsh in attendance. A date for this will be confirmed shortly.

Information on team recruitment can be found on the Relay for Kildare facebook page and the contacts for teams are Caroline at 087 4499903 and Sharon at 087 6590480.

For other queries contact Chairman Ozzie O Toole at 087 2408086 or Peter O Neill at 087 2422380