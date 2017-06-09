Decision due on new Kildare construction waste recycling facility

A decision is due on a proposed Carbury recycling facility next Monday.

McKenna Haulage Limited wants to run a construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling facility within an area of a sand and gravel pit previously granted permission for the manufacture of concrete products.

The application covers an area of approximately 2.3 hectares in the townlands of Kilglass and Balrinnet.

The applicant said the facility will recycle up to 50,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste a year.

The application also provides for the provision of a modular type building to house an office, canteen and toilets.

The plans also include an oil interceptor, silt interceptor and surface water infiltration trenches, quarantine area with covered skips, wheel cleaning system, fuel tanks, truck and car parking, and waste and aggregate storage bays.

The application was accompanied by an Environmental Impact Statement.