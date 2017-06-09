Kildare military seminar kicks off tonight

Kildare’s inaugural Irish Military Seminar kicks off tonight at the Riverbank Arts Centre.

The June Fest event celebrates Kildare’s long and proud military traditions and connections and runs from June 9 until June 11.

Speakers include: Helan Litton, John Dorney, Lar Joye, Dan Harvey, James Durney, Declan Power, Justin Horgan, Wesley Bourke, Kenneth Dawson, Dr. Helene O’Keefe and Maurice O’Keefe of Irish Life and Lore.

The three week June Fest festival continues in Newbridge with the return of Johnny Peters & The Legends Showband at the Town Hall from 9.30pm. Johnny will be joined by Derek McNamara, Des Hopkins, Pud Barrett and friends. Tickets cost €15.

