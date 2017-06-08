Kildare's BikeFest cancelled due to lack of interest

A ‘BikeFest’ event which had been planned to take place at Punchestown on Saturday week, June 17, has been cancelled.

According to a spokesperson for Kildare County Council, the cancellation is due to a shortfall in returned numbers and low interest from cycling clubs across the county.

The event, which was organised by Kildare County Council and Kildare Sports Partnership, was meant to provide a fun, cycling learning experience.

However, the BMX Pump Track Skills show which was to take place at the event is been moved and will now take place at the Kildare County Show in Athy on Sunday, June 18, as part of Bike Week.

Other activities throughout the week in County Kildare will still go-ahead as planned and full details can be found on the Bike Week website www.bikeweek.ie