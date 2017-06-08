Naas brothel keeping case delayed again

A case against an elderly Brazilian woman, charged with keeping a brothel, has been adjourned once again after it was revealed that the prosecution only supplied her solicitor with details of the charge earlier this week.

That’s despite the fact that the alleged offence occurred on November 9, 2016 and the defendant, Ms Terezinha Aparacida De Jesus, 74, with an address listed at 8 Basin Street, Naas, has appeared before the court several times since then.

Ms De Jesus is charged with keeping a brothel at her home address.

“This is the fourth time the case has been listed,” solicitor Matt Byrne told Judge Desmond Zaidan yesterday, Wednesday, June 7.

And he added: “I only received disclosure last night. The State had three months to furnish it since the last appearance.”

Prosecuting Gardai explained that a Garda witness is currently on UN duty for the next several months.

Mr Byrne asked for the matter to be struck out on the basis of the undue delay.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said it was “most unsatisfactory”.

Mr Byrne revealed that his client wants to return to her native Brazil to be with a sick relative but it waiting in Ireland for the conclusion of the case.

The Judge granted one final short adjournment, until a date in July, to see if progress can be made.

